York Snook Trail 2024 - Ey Up...It's A Snook

I couldn't resist including this Yorkshire themed Snook in our project, with its examples of Yorkshire dialect and Yorkshire locations, though I think it rather a shame that there are no white roses to be seen, since the white rose is a symbol of Yorkshire.



This is located in the grounds of Middletons Hotel. They are great supporters of events in York. Earlier this year they were hosts to four ice sculptures during the ice trail. It is good to see businesses giving their support to events.



Sadly, not everyone has been kind to the Snooks, with two city centre ones having been damaged, and now taken away for repair. Hopefully they will be back in place quite soon.



Ian