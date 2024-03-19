Previous
York Snook Trail 2024 - Ey Up...It's A Snook by fishers
Photo 2836

York Snook Trail 2024 - Ey Up...It's A Snook

I couldn't resist including this Yorkshire themed Snook in our project, with its examples of Yorkshire dialect and Yorkshire locations, though I think it rather a shame that there are no white roses to be seen, since the white rose is a symbol of Yorkshire.

This is located in the grounds of Middletons Hotel. They are great supporters of events in York. Earlier this year they were hosts to four ice sculptures during the ice trail. It is good to see businesses giving their support to events.

Sadly, not everyone has been kind to the Snooks, with two city centre ones having been damaged, and now taken away for repair. Hopefully they will be back in place quite soon.

Ian
19th March 2024 19th Mar 24

Fisher Family

@fishers
March 2024 - 5th March marked the completion of our 11th year on this site, and it makes a fascinating record of the activities of...
776% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Peter Dulis ace
Cute
March 19th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise