Front Street, Sowerby

On Monday, Katharine and I had a trip on a country bus to Thirsk, a market town just over 20 miles north of York. The Thirsk Yarnbombers have created their latest display in the Market Place, and that was the main reason for our visit. More on that in a future post, but taday I thought I would share a shot of the neighbouring village of Sowerby.



The built up areas of Thirsk and Sowerby have now merged, but the centres of each maintain their individual characters. This shot shows part of Front Street in Sowerby, with its varied mix of brick houses facing onto the village green. The green itself is divided by a road cutting through it. Trees line the road on both sides, and at this time of year the road is also lined with daffodils.



It is a pleasant walk along a path away from traffice from Thirsk to Sowerby, and quite often we follow the path and return to Thirsk by a riverside path, though with all the recent rain we didn't do the riverside path on this trip.



Sowerby is a relatively quiet place, and the people there are friendly. In many ways it is an old world location. It has a long history, being recorded in the Domesday Book of 1086AD, and the site of a Roman road runs close by.



Ian