St Oswald's Church, Sowerby

St Oswald's Church in Sowerby has a long history, being built in stone as a chapel in 1140AD. It was part of a wave of new stone church and chapel building following the Norman Conquest in 1066AD.



For 700 years there was little change, except for the addition of the tower, but then with the growing population the church was expanded twice in 60 years. The first enlargement took place in the early 1840s, and the second in the early 1900s. The result was an unusual but attractive layout. Some of the original stonework still forms part of today's church.



This shot shows the church tower, with the ornate metalwork and light over the entrance to the churchyard.



The tower was built in the 15th century, raised in height in the 17th century and renovated in 1842. Further changes were made to the top of the tower in 1952, and a flag pole was added.



Ian