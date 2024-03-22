Scoria Bricks

Not the most exciting photos I have ever posted, but a fascinating glimpse of the creativity of Victorian businessmen. These bricks are made from the waste 'slag' from furnaces smelting iron from iron ore. Millions of tons of pig iron were being produced in Cleveland by the mid 19th century and the waste from the furnaces was a real problem.



The new idea was to make shiny silvery-blue bricks as a road or alleyway surface, a really good recycling solution. Joseph Woodward, a Darlington man, had taken a patent out in 1869 on a device to deal with the waste efficiently, and his Tees Scoria Brick Company opened at Clay Lane Blast Furnace in Eston, Middlesbrough in 1872 for this purpose.



The waste 'slag' was put into moulds and cooled. The bricks were removed from the moulds. They were then cooked in an annealing kiln for three days, and were then ready to use. Scoria bricks were, very hard to break, very durable, completely waterproof, and frost-proof.



There were several designs, but this particular design is common in York. We found this particular example in Sowerby. The bricks were widely used in north-eastern England, and were exported to many parts of the world. Many are still performing their original function well over 100 years after they were installed.



Sadly, the widespread presence of motor cars from the 1930s onwards would lead to the decline in the use of these bricks - motorists wanted a smoother ride, and tarmac became common as a road surface. That, and the decline and closure of iron ore processing in the UK led to the final end to producing these bricks, and the company closed in 1972.



A local history group in York is currently researching, recording and mapping the surviving locations where these bricks still exist in York.



Ian