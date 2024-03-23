Previous
Mosaic by fishers
I must have spent more time than usual looking down while Katharine and I were in Sowerby, since I also spotted this mosaic in the stone path to the front door of a house there.

I haven't found any information about it, but the inscription reads 'Love Peace and Blessings BD 2017'. I thought it a very welcoming feature to see, particularly for those approaching the front door.

Ian
23rd March 2024

