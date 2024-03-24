Thirsk Yarnbombers - Holidays

You may have thought from our posts for the last few days that our bus ride to Thirsk was to visit Sowerby. Well, Sowerby was a significant part of our day, but the real trigger was the latest yarnbombing display in the Market Place at Thirsk.



The yarnbombers produce several displays a year, and they show great creativity and skill with their creations. This latest display has the theme 'Holidays', and there were a very wide range of holiday ideas.



Most of the displays are in the form of sleeves that fit over the posts which prevent motorists from entering the relatively small pedestrian area.



This collage shows three examples. In the centre we have the traditional plastic childrens bucket and spade with sand in and around the bucket, and sea shells around the bucket. This represents the traditional seaside holiday which was once so popular in Yorkshire resorts like Whitby, Scarborough, Bridlington and Filey.



The sleeve on the left shows an octopus (not sure I would want to meet one of those on my holidays. Perhaps that is because I saw so many 1950s and 1960s horror films! Around the pillar are sea shells again.



The sleeve on the right has a disabled buggy on the top. The yarnbombers are very good at being inclusive in their creations!



Ian