Thirsk Yarnbombers - More Holidays

A second set of photos of the latest Thirsk yarnbombers display under the theme of 'Holidays'.



Top left is an interesting version of an African safari. Bottom left is a beach hut and deck chair. Top right is a caravan. Bottom right is a camping holiday.



I've just had a look back at my yarnbombing photos taken in Thirsk and the first display I went to was in November 2016 when they created a waterfall of poppies from the roof of the church to mark Remembrance Day. It has been an impressive commitment to continue to brighten up the town several times a year since then.



No doubt the yarnbombers are part of the reason that a small town like Thirsk has two wool shops as well!



Ian