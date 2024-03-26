Thirsk Yarnbombers - Holiday Banner

Still with the Thirsk yarnbombers, and in holiday mood, this attractive banner was at the opposite side of the Market Place to the rest of the display, attached to the fence beside the entrance to the Golden Fleece Hotel.



The Golden Fleece Hotel has frequently been the location for a yarnbombers banner. For remembrance there are usually two, either side of the entrance, with one being red poppies and the other being a mix of red and purple poppies. The purple poppies represented the suffering of animals during conflict. Particularly in the First World War many animals such as horses, dogs and pigeons used by the military were killed.



I liked the effect of the picture within a suitcase in this banner, and the representation of a large number of seaside activities.



Ian