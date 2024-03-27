Horse Chestnut

Another sign of spring, with a leaf bud on a horse chestnut sapling bursting open, and the leaves spreading out.



One of several saplings and full grown trees beside a footpath near our home that we use quite frequently. A mixed range of trees line the path, between the path and the main road. They once formed the boundary of the old Clifton Hospital. The area west of the path has become a popular place for short walks, and when the current work to raise the height of flood defences is completed, there will be access onto Clifton and Rawcliffe Ings, where longer walks are available.



The horse chestnut is a tall, broad tree that has been widely planted in parks and gardens. Originally native to the mountains of northern Greece and Albania, it was introduced into the UK in 1616 and has since become naturalised. In April and May, rows of horse chestnuts lining roads and in woodlands provide a spectacular display of 'candles' - large, upright flower spikes ranging in colour from white to deep pink. In autumn, it sheds its spiny-cased seeds, known as conkers, which are eagerly collected by youngsters to play the game of conkers..



Ian