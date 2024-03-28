Daffodil

It is quite amazing that there are still new displays of daffodil appearing in flower since the first shot I posted on 365 this year, over 5 weeks ago. Yes these are a different variety that flowers a little later, but they are still wonderful to see.



This was a solitary specimen in the grounds of the former Clifton hospital site, and well separated from other daffodils.



I'm still waiting to get a photo of the daffodils on the bank below the city walls opposite the railway station in York, since the display isn't yet at its best. The area opposite the station spends most of the day in the shadow created by the city walls, so they are usually amongst the last daffodils around the walls to flower.



The flowers near the railway station were a favourite view of my mum when she was still able to visit York. As we walked out of the railway station concourse we had to stop and enjoy the view across the road.



Ian