Good Friday

For the Christian Church, today, Good Friday, is when the execution of Jesus of Nazareth is commemorated. Some days before, he had ridden in to Jerusalem and acclaimed by the people there. This wasn't to last though. His popularity fell faster and further than that of the current British Prime Minister. The crowd would soon cry for the death of Jesus, and the Roman governor Pontius Pilate gave way to pressure and sentenced him to death by crucifiction, a particularly cruel painful form of execution reserved for the lowest members of society and those who were enemies of the state.



These shots were taken in Selby Abbey and are selected from a series of fifteen stations of the cross. They show Jesus carrying the cross to the place of execution (top left). Jesus being nailed to the cross (bottom left). Jesus hanging from the cross (top right). Jesus is dead (bottom right).



Ian