Previous
Photo 2847
Reach for the Sky
Silver Birch trunks reach up towards the lovely blue sky that we have enjoyed a little more of in recent days - though there have been wet days as well.
The weather is forecast to be dry all day today and tomorrow before rain returns on Monday, But until Monday we can enjoy more lovely views like this one taken near the pond in Homestead Park.
Ian
30th March 2024
30th Mar 24
1
1
Fisher Family
@fishers
March 2024 - 5th March marked the completion of our 11th year on this site, and it makes a fascinating record of the activities of...
Tags
tree
,
sky
,
blue sky
,
silver birch
Casablanca
ace
Isn’t it nice to have a nice day before the rain returns?
March 30th, 2024
