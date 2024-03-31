Easter Sunday

Good Friday was the day that the Romans thought they had got rid of a troublesome character and a couple of thieves. There was nothing unusual in the crucifiction of someone the Romans regarded as a problem. It was a frequent occurrance.



But Easter Sunday was rather unexpected - not only by the Romans, but by the Jewish leaders and even the friends of Jesus.



Before daylight female friends of Jesus went to the tomb where he was buried to carry out the rituals that normally took place when a Jew was to be buried, but which were delayed because of the sabbath. But the body wasn't there. Several encounters occured over subsequent days which were to convince the followers of Jesus that he had risen from the dead on that first Easter Sunday, and their belief led others to believe and the Christian Church grew in numbers despite periods of severe persecution. What began as a small Jewish sect grew to affect the whole world.



Many theories have been advanced to explain what happened, but the simple explanation that best fits the known facts is that Jesus did rise from the dead, and that the remarkable growth of the Christion Church follows from that.



This shot was taken in St Marys Church in Tadcaster and shows the Resurrection Window. The women who went to the tomb as daylight approached can be seen on the left. In the centre is the angel who told them that Jesus wasn't there and that he had risen from the dead. On the right are the disciples (followers) Peter and John.



A very Happy Easter to you all!



Ian