Decorated Eggs

The collection of decorated eggs that we have came out for display over Easter.



Most of them are Ukrainian designs, although there is a British design in there, with chicks on it.



The two material ones (left and right) were made just over 11 years ago by a Ukrainian nun and given to Katharine's parents during a visit to Ukraine.



Sadly the war in Ukraine continues, though so far, as far as we know, Katharine hasn't lost any of her family due to the fighting, though the scale of destruction in the country is enormous and the deaths and injuries continue to grow in number. There is little sign of progress in ending the war.



Ian