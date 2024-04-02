On Skeldergate Bridge

It isn't very often that I walk across Skeldergate Bridge in York city centre. It is one of three road bridges in the city centre and is the one furthest from where I live.



As I crossed the bridge I noticed these rather attractive street lights, with the city crest below them. I thought they were a nice feature of the bridge, so here they are for you to enjoy as well.



Skeldergate Bridge was the third and last road bridge to be opened in the city centre. It was opened in 1881 and was initially a toll bridge. It is a rather attractive structure nicely complemented by these lights.



