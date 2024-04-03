Skeldergate Bridge

To put yesterday's shot of the ornate lights on Skeldergate Bridge, this shot shows the bridge itself, taken from the banks of the River Ouse to the south-west. It isn't a recent shot, it was taken some time ago, but I thought it showed the bridge in nice sunny conditions - we are back to dull days with heavy showers today.



In 1873 some 800 people a day were crossing the river here on a ferry, so it was decided a bridge should be built. Construction began in 1878 and it was opened in 1881.



Skeldergate Bridge is an iron bridge with Gothic details. The parapet is decorated with ornate ironwork featuring trefoils, six-pointed stars and the white rose of York. The original design of the bridge was altered during planning to enable the north-easternmost (far) span of the bridge to open, allowing tall ships to reach the busy quaysides further upstream. The bridge was last opened in 1975 and the winding mechanism has since been removed.



This and the two earlier road bridges (Ouse Bridge and Lendal Bridge) served the city well, and it was almost 80 years before another road bridge was built further out from the city centre and opened in 1963.



Ian