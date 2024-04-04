Toll House, Skeldergate Bridge

This rather ornate building was the toll house and machinery room for Skeldergate Bridge. The upper part was the toll house and faced onto the road behind it. The lower half was where the machinery was housed to enable one smaller arch of the bridge to lift and allow tall ships through to the nearby Queens Staith, at one time a very busy area of warehouses.
Tolls were formerly abolished on 1st April 1914, and a regatta was held to celebrate.
The last time the machinery was used to lift the bridge arch was 1975, and the machinery was later removed. The area on Queens Staith where warehouses once existed is now a mix of hotels and apartments, though some original features survive.
This building is now a cafe bar known as Dyls, and is a useful calling point for those walking beside the River Ouse from the nearby car park into the centre of York.