Gas Powered Street Light

This is another of those interesting bits of history that can be found in York. This street light is outside the south door of York Minster, and it is still powered by gas.



Gas lighting was first used in the UK in the early 1800s, and gradually replaced candles since it was far cheaper to use and gave a brighter light. By the late 1800s gas street lighting had become widespread in urban areas, but there were already experiments with electric lighting. The use of gas lighting declined as electric lighting developed.



After the Second World War the rate of change increased rapidly, since so much damage had been done to gas pipes supplying the street lights, and by 1968 the large scale transition was complete. I actually remember the street lights where I lived then being changed, in the late 1950s.



The transition to electricity might have been virtually complete by 1968, but there are a few survivors, like this one, which as can be seen are still in use. Some of the lights around the Minster have been converted to LEDs, but not those closest to the Minster.



This shot was taken back in February after one of my visits to the Colour and Light display on the outside of the Art Gallery.



Ian