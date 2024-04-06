For those who have been eating in the new York Refectory restaurant, this sign greets you as you leave, just to remind you where you are! I really like this view of the Minster, and a simular view has featured before in our project - https://365project.org/fishers/365/2023-05-13
The scaffolding on the Minster is part of a project to renovate all the stained glass in the building. The east window was completed a while ago, and the transformation of the glass with the cleaning and releading has really enhanced its beauty.
A sign like the York sign here first appeared in Summer 2021 as the Covid-19 restrictions were lifted, and a variety of outdoor seating areas were created to help maintain social distance. It has reappeared in various locations since then. This location by the new restaurant is a new one.
There are also a number of artificial grass animals scattered around the city centre as well (often accompanied by children climbing on them!).
The city centre was very busy this morning, probably with it still being school holidays. There were also quite a few hen and stag parties around as well. I have to go back into the city centre later, so trying to work out the best time to go, since traffic congestion is likely to be very bad. I really can't understand why so many motorists insist on driving into the centre when there are seven park and ride sites on the edge of the city with free parking and regular buses into the centre (every 10 mins from our nearest park and ride).
No sign of the sun promised for today, but the winds have arrived, as forecast.