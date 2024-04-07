Steaming South

The dull weather in York city centre yesterday gave way to sunnier conditions for my second trip of the day into the city centre. This time I was going to the railway station for a steam hauled charter train on its way south from Newcastle to London which was due to pass through York around 6pm.



That route was one of those for which these graceful machines were designed, and it was lovely to see this locomotive back at work after its recent overhaul, which cost around £800,000 and took over six years.



Much of the overhaul took place in the railway museum at York, but was completed elsewhere when the museum needed the workshop space where it was housed for redevelopment.



This locomotive has appeared several times on our project - just search 'sir nigel gresley' for more photos and history of it.



Ian