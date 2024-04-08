On Saturday Morning

This shot shows the morning part of the charter train which featured a steam locomotive later in the day, as posted yesterday. Here a preserved class 90 locomotive brings the charter service into platform 9 at York on its journey from London Kings Cross to Newcastle on a dull Saturday morning.



Both steam locomotive and electric locomotive are normally based at Crewe, and there is quite a bit of work getting ready for the charter service. The electric locomotive and coaches would probably have moved to London on Friday, and the steam locomotive to Newcastle. Before that a 'ready to run' examination of both would have been needed to ensure they were indeed ready to run. A diesel locomotive would have also moved to London to be attached to the rear of the service in case of problems with the run.



After the end of the services, loocomotives would be moving back to their base, and that is when things went wrong. This electric locomotive moved south on its own today, and broke down on its journey.



This isn't the first time I have taken photos of this locomotive - back in July 1987 I took a photo of it at an open day at Crewe locomotive works, when it was being built, the first of 50 of the same design which would be used on the main line from London to the north-west and Glasgow.



Ian