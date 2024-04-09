River Ouse and Lendal Bridge, York

A really useful new bit of infrastructure was built in 2019 - a walking / cycling bridge beside Scarborough Bridge (a railway bridge). Much wider than the old bridge and without all the steps up and down, it allows people to stop and enjoy the view in a way that wasn't possible on the old bridge which was far too narrow for that.



Looking along the River Ouse from the new bridge gives an interesting view of Lendal Bridge and part of the York skyline.



There were two attempts to build Lendal Bridge - the original design of bridge collapsed during construction and five workmen were killed.



A second bridge was designed, this time by Thomas Page (who would later design Skeldergate Bridge, featured recently in our project) and this time construction was completed successfully with the bridge opened in 1863. It linked the city centre north of the river with the railway station to the south, and replaced an earlier ferry.



The buildings beyond the bridge are an interesting mix of new and old, and includes the Guildhall and two churches.



Ian