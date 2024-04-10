Cyclists Use Lower Landing Only

Any cyclist using the lower landing when this shot was taken, as directed on the sign, would certainly get rather wet since the River Ouse has again risen over its banks and flooded some riverside areas.



Don't worry though, cyclists shouldn't be able to reach this problem bit of cycle route. Signs upstream near Clifton Bridge will warn of flooding, and the flood gate on the route from Bootham to this part of the river were closed and locked, to protect neighbouring houses.



Floding has been quite a nuisance this winter, and I've lost track of the number of times the river has flooded. Rowntree Park, further downstream, was closed for three months due to flooding. Each time the flood water receeded, it returned again before the park could be cleaned up and reopened.



Work continues to strengthen flood defences. Work to raise the height of the flood bank on Clifton and Rawcliffe Ings, north of the city and close to where we live, and to install a pumping station to carry water from Blue Beck through the flood defences and onto the Ings should be completed later this year, before work on the next area of defences to be strengthened takes place.



When the river is within its banks, it should be just visible in the top right of this shot.



Ian