The Start of the Journey by fishers
Photo 2859

The Start of the Journey

I’m away in London for a few days visiting Lucy and her family. While I’m away Katharine has a few photos to share with you. Hopefully I will have a few more to share with you when I get back.

This is the start of my railway journey, a rather impressive footbridge over the tracks to the right platform for my journey. I’ve always thought this an attractive footbridge, and I love the clock above the stairs, ideally placed to see the time as you make your way over the bridge. A smaller clock face looks onto the bridge itself.

I’m booked onto a train that is normally quite quiet. It is also the only daytime LNER service from York that isn’t one of the new Azuma trains, but one of the older electric trains which have more comfortable seats than the new trains.

I’m looking forward to seeing all your posts when I get back, but until then Katharine will be posting her photos and commenting on yours. Have a good few days!

Ian

11th April 2024 11th Apr 24

Fisher Family

@fishers
Photo Details

Bill Davidson
I love the flow of these stairs.
April 11th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Good capture
April 11th, 2024  
