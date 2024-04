1000 pieces

I love a jigsaw, this one reminded me of my grandmas cupboard! When the doors were opened they looked like these shelves, full of interesting pieces of crockery with their own history. I have fond memories of washing each piece just twice a year and gluing handles on cups afterwards while their stories were told.

The jigsaw didn't take too long to complete as I noted which bits looked like the ones Grandma had.



Katharine