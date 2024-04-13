Previous
Waiting for.... by fishers
Photo 2861

Waiting for....

The Beechwood Close Hotel is waiting for a buyer, in fact, its been waiting a number of years now.
I wanted to capture the place that has held so many happy memories. It was the place of many a wedding reception, including our eldest daughters.
A popular venue for Christmas parties, leaving parties and training courses for Early Years. Always a popular venue for the latter as lunch was so good!
Sadly the retirement of the long term owners led to several changes of owners and now it is waiting .....

Katharine

13th April 2024 13th Apr 24

Fisher Family

@fishers
John Falconer ace
Shame. Let’s hope a decent publican buys it!!
April 13th, 2024  
gloria jones ace
I hope this neat hotel finds a great owner who will renovate and continue its tradition.
April 13th, 2024  
