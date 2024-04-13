Waiting for....

The Beechwood Close Hotel is waiting for a buyer, in fact, its been waiting a number of years now.

I wanted to capture the place that has held so many happy memories. It was the place of many a wedding reception, including our eldest daughters.

A popular venue for Christmas parties, leaving parties and training courses for Early Years. Always a popular venue for the latter as lunch was so good!

Sadly the retirement of the long term owners led to several changes of owners and now it is waiting .....



Katharine



