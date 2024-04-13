The Beechwood Close Hotel is waiting for a buyer, in fact, its been waiting a number of years now.
I wanted to capture the place that has held so many happy memories. It was the place of many a wedding reception, including our eldest daughters.
A popular venue for Christmas parties, leaving parties and training courses for Early Years. Always a popular venue for the latter as lunch was so good!
Sadly the retirement of the long term owners led to several changes of owners and now it is waiting .....