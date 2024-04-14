Previous
Homestead Park Den by fishers
Homestead Park Den

A little way along the main road from the rather sad Beechwood Close Hotel (see yesterday) is one of the entrances to the Homestead Park. One of our favourite places to walk around.
One section of the park is frequently used by schools. Den building is often a feature of outdoor lessons.
Someone has worked hard finding the wood and building this den. They perhaps need to check the spelling on the notice! It reminds me of the signs that appear in the Winnie the Pooh books.Its lovely to see the park being used by youngsters in this way.
Katharine
