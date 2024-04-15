Narnia in the Park!

Previous
The Narnia display has been in the Homestead Park a few months now. Occasionally they move the figures in the display just to keep regular visitors entertained!
I loved the book, The Lion the Witch and the Wardrobe since it was read to our class when I was 10 years old. I read the series to my children and they have entertained grandchildren too. I loved the idea of a wardrobe opening up a new world, sadly none of the wardrobes I explored took me to another world.
This wardrobe opens into a beautiful garden.

gloria jones ace
What a great capture of this neat display!
April 15th, 2024  
Casablanca ace
Oooh fab choice!
April 15th, 2024  
