Narnia in the Park!

The Narnia display has been in the Homestead Park a few months now. Occasionally they move the figures in the display just to keep regular visitors entertained!

I loved the book, The Lion the Witch and the Wardrobe since it was read to our class when I was 10 years old. I read the series to my children and they have entertained grandchildren too. I loved the idea of a wardrobe opening up a new world, sadly none of the wardrobes I explored took me to another world.

This wardrobe opens into a beautiful garden.



Katharine