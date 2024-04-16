Sign up
Previous
Photo 2864
Natures Changes
Theis lovely water feature is in a quiet area of the Homestead Park. We often sit here and,well, just sit!
Over time the bare stone has become adorned with mosses and lichens. So may different shades of green have covered the damage done by vandals.
Katharine
16th April 2024
16th Apr 24
0
0
Fisher Family
@fishers
March 2024 - 5th March marked the completion of our 11th year on this site, and it makes a fascinating record of the activities of...
2864
photos
93
followers
41
following
View this month »
2857
2858
2859
2860
2861
2862
2863
2864
Views
3
Album
365
Taken
7th April 2024 11:41am
Tags
stone
,
moss
,
lichens
,
water feature
