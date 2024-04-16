Previous
Natures Changes

Theis lovely water feature is in a quiet area of the Homestead Park. We often sit here and,well, just sit!
Over time the bare stone has become adorned with mosses and lichens. So may different shades of green have covered the damage done by vandals.

Katharine
16th April 2024

Fisher Family

@fishers
