Was this really 10 years ago?
Was this really 10 years ago?

This collage appeared in my Facebook as a memory yesterday. It was originally posted on our 365 project on 6th July 2014 on the day of the start of stage 2 of the 2014 Tour de France which started in York. This version of the collage has been given a few small edits when compared with the original.

When the Tour de France came to York there was a great party atmosphere, and many thousands of people lined the streets of the city. The formal stage start began at the racecourse and meandered through the city centre before heading through Clifton and out onto the Poppleton, where the race proper began.

The three photos were taken on Clifton Bridge as the cyclists crossed the River Ouse. They were a team effort, with one shot by Katharine, one by our daughter Lucy and one by me.

8th July 2024

