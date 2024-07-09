Beside the River Leven

Our weekend included another Moorsbus trip, and on this occasion we had a lovely ride north from Helmsley along Bilsdale to Stokesley, an attractive market town on the north side of the Moors.



Our plan was simple, a short walk mainly beside the River Leven from Stokesley to Great Ayton. It is a walk that has been quite transformed since I last did it. The start from Stokesley past through fields of crops before reaching the River Leven, and although the route is the same, the path is now fenced on either side. The first part of the riverside walk is now along a flood bank, which is where I was stood when I took this shot. The flood bank and an artificial waterway around Stokesley prevents flooding in the town by diverting excess water along the new waterway.



In the distance Easby Hills can be seen, with Captain Cook's Monument on top. Between the hills and the River Leven is an important farming area.



Further east towards Great Ayton, we discovered a new country park, with an area of temporary holiday accommodation. The path was much busier than I remember, but also much less overgrown. Too soon we were in Great Ayton, another attractive small town, with a Captain Cook museum and an interesting ancient church. That was closed, but we were able to look in its Victorian replacement, whic had a wonderful collection of stained glass.



We walked through the village to High Green where we were picked up by a Moorsbus for another lovely ride down Bilsdale.



Ian