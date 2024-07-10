Previous
Collecting Pollen by fishers
Collecting Pollen

My Moorsbus walks are much shorter than they used to be - partly due to more restrictions on bus drivers, but mainly I am much less fit than I used to be, with my age playing a role in this.

However, it isn't all bad news. Slower walks with more time to look around me means I spot things that in the past I might well have missed. Here there is a little competition collecting pollen from this thistle flower. I first spotted the bee, and as I zoomed in the hoverfly appeared on the scene. It must have been keen to have its photo taken as well!

This shot was taken beside the River Leven during our walk at the weekend.

Ian
Fisher Family

@fishers
Oli Lindenskov
Lovely pic😊
July 10th, 2024  
