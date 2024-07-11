Roseberry Topping

Whenever I see this hill, I feel called to get up there and enjoy the views over the flat lands to the north, the Pennines to the west, and the hills of the North York Moors to the south and east.



Roseberry Topping looks impressive, though it reaches only 320 metres (about 1050 feet) above sea level compared with where this shot was taken on the flat lands below, which are less than 100 metres (around 250 feet) above sea level.



The cliff on the upper section of the hill was only created in 1912, when the combination of a geological fault and mining activities led to the collapse of this side of the hill, giving it a new, more rugged profile.



The Cleveland Way long distance footpath runs from Helmsley to Scarborough in a horseshoe shape taking in the hills along the west and north of the Moors, and then the coast to the east. It passes along the hills to the south and east, but includes a spur off the route to the top of Roseberry Topping, such are the quality of the views (at least on a clear day).



It is very rare to see this hill without people on its summit. Sadly that has led to serious footpath erosion, though recently work has started to restore the paths with stone flags. The Cleveland Way path up Roseberry Topping was treated in this way several years ago.



