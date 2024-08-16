Previous
Marble Saloon, Wentworth Woodhuse
Marble Saloon, Wentworth Woodhuse

Behind the pillars at the top of the staircases in yesterday's photo lies this massive room. It is 60 feet (just over 18 metres) square and 40 feet (12 metres) high.

The marble floor was laid out by Matthew Skelton in 1750. The gallery is supported by 18 ionic fluted pillars in scagliola; the shafts are Siena marble, the bases, pedistals and capitals are of white marble and the square of the bases are of Verd antique.

Above the gallery are 18 Corinthian pilasters of scagliola. Various sculptures and sculpture panels decorate the walls.

This room was used for the filming of the grand ball in the film Downton Abbey - The Movie.

Other TV that has used rooms in Wentworth Woodhouse include Gentleman Jack and Victoria.

This is our last post this week, we aim to be back on Monday with more of our adventures. Meanwhile, we hope that you all have a good weekend!

Casablanca ace
What a beautiful room! I remember that ball in the Downton Abbey film. Have a super weekend yourselves!
August 16th, 2024  
Peter Dulis
Nice
Nice
August 16th, 2024  
