Marble Saloon, Wentworth Woodhuse

Behind the pillars at the top of the staircases in yesterday's photo lies this massive room. It is 60 feet (just over 18 metres) square and 40 feet (12 metres) high.



The marble floor was laid out by Matthew Skelton in 1750. The gallery is supported by 18 ionic fluted pillars in scagliola; the shafts are Siena marble, the bases, pedistals and capitals are of white marble and the square of the bases are of Verd antique.



Above the gallery are 18 Corinthian pilasters of scagliola. Various sculptures and sculpture panels decorate the walls.



This room was used for the filming of the grand ball in the film Downton Abbey - The Movie.



Other TV that has used rooms in Wentworth Woodhouse include Gentleman Jack and Victoria.



Ian