Statue Garden, Belvoir Castle by fishers
Photo 2973

Statue Garden, Belvoir Castle

Many of the grand historic houses are fortunate to have attractive gardens as well, and Belvoir Castle has some beautiful and varied gardens to explore, as well as extensive parkland to explore.

This shot shows the statue garden, where there are six classical sculptures on display. We are looking down into the garden from the path that leads down from the rose garden.

Ian
19th August 2024 19th Aug 24

Fisher Family

@fishers
