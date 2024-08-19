Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2973
Statue Garden, Belvoir Castle
Many of the grand historic houses are fortunate to have attractive gardens as well, and Belvoir Castle has some beautiful and varied gardens to explore, as well as extensive parkland to explore.
This shot shows the statue garden, where there are six classical sculptures on display. We are looking down into the garden from the path that leads down from the rose garden.
Ian
19th August 2024
19th Aug 24
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Fisher Family
@fishers
March 2024 - 5th March marked the completion of our 11th year on this site, and it makes a fascinating record of the activities of...
2973
photos
93
followers
35
following
814% complete
View this month »
2966
2967
2968
2969
2970
2971
2972
2973
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
365
Taken
7th August 2024 4:10pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
garden
,
leicestershire
,
belvoir castle
,
statue garden
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close