Upright Prairie Coneflower

I'm not completely sure that this is upright prairie coneflower, but the online plant id program that I use suggests that is most likely what it is.



These flowers are attractive both as individual flowers, and as groups, and I took shots of several individual flowers as well as the whole bed of them.



Louise and I found this in the ornamental kitchen garden at Grimsthorpe Castle. As well as a very varied selection of vegetables, there was also a wide variety of flowers, presumably to be cut to decorate the rooms of Grimsthorpe Castle.



Ian