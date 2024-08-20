Previous
Upright Prairie Coneflower by fishers
Photo 2974

Upright Prairie Coneflower

I'm not completely sure that this is upright prairie coneflower, but the online plant id program that I use suggests that is most likely what it is.

These flowers are attractive both as individual flowers, and as groups, and I took shots of several individual flowers as well as the whole bed of them.

Louise and I found this in the ornamental kitchen garden at Grimsthorpe Castle. As well as a very varied selection of vegetables, there was also a wide variety of flowers, presumably to be cut to decorate the rooms of Grimsthorpe Castle.

Ian
20th August 2024 20th Aug 24

Fisher Family

@fishers
March 2024 - 5th March marked the completion of our 11th year on this site, and it makes a fascinating record of the activities of...
Casablanca ace
Wow, never saw one with quite such a prominent centre before. How interesting. Petal colour is lovely
August 20th, 2024  
