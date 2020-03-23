Sign up
Photo 1002
Edible
Carqueja (Baccharis Trimera) flowers. The Portuguese cook with them. If you don't believe me google this for recipes: receita Carqueja
Taken at the local daily produce market back in the halcyon days of well stocked supermarket shelves.
23rd March 2020
23rd Mar 20
FotoBlah
ace
@fotoblah
Year 4. Daily photos haven't happened since year 1. Motivation is in short supply, but I'd rather be on 365 than not.
1271
photos
22
followers
15
following
995
996
997
998
999
1000
1001
1002
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
Pixel 3a
Taken
8th March 2020 11:08am
Tags
yellow
,
flowers
,
edible
,
caldas
,
cwl-m
