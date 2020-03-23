Previous
Edible by fotoblah
Photo 1002

Edible

Carqueja (Baccharis Trimera) flowers. The Portuguese cook with them. If you don't believe me google this for recipes: receita Carqueja

Taken at the local daily produce market back in the halcyon days of well stocked supermarket shelves.

23rd March 2020 23rd Mar 20

