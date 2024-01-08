Previous
Fungus. by gaf005
Photo 2132

Fungus.

The Lichen hanging from a fallen tree trunk has adopted a most strange shape.
8th January 2024 8th Jan 24

George

ace
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
584% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise