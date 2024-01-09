Previous
Brrrrrrrr. by gaf005
Photo 2133

Brrrrrrrr.

On a freezing cold day, made all the more so by the wind chill, who can blame the daisy for not coming out.
9th January 2024 9th Jan 24

George

ace
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
Lesley Aldridge ace
Fantastic detail, very pretty daisy even when in hiding.
January 9th, 2024  
Mags ace
Love those pink tips!
January 9th, 2024  
