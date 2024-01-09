Sign up
Previous
Photo 2133
Brrrrrrrr.
On a freezing cold day, made all the more so by the wind chill, who can blame the daisy for not coming out.
9th January 2024
9th Jan 24
2
1
George
ace
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DC-TZ200
Taken
9th January 2024 5:53pm
Lesley Aldridge
ace
Fantastic detail, very pretty daisy even when in hiding.
January 9th, 2024
Mags
ace
Love those pink tips!
January 9th, 2024
