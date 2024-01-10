Previous
Beauty and the Beasts by gaf005
Photo 2134

Beauty and the Beasts

Even phone masts cannot destroy the beautiful sunset and I must admit, after 48 hours with no phone due to my provider messing me about, I am more grateful than ever for what they provide.
10th January 2024 10th Jan 24

George

@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
Helen Jane
we want the signal without the masts don't we? But there is no denying the beauty of the sunset.
January 10th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
One day we won't need them to communicate, hopefully!
January 10th, 2024  
