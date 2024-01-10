Sign up
Photo 2134
Beauty and the Beasts
Even phone masts cannot destroy the beautiful sunset and I must admit, after 48 hours with no phone due to my provider messing me about, I am more grateful than ever for what they provide.
10th January 2024
George
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
DC-TZ200
Taken
9th January 2024 6:05pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Helen Jane
we want the signal without the masts don't we? But there is no denying the beauty of the sunset.
January 10th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
One day we won't need them to communicate, hopefully!
January 10th, 2024
