Previous
Bright Spot by gaf005
Photo 2135

Bright Spot

In spite of the harsh weather with rain, wind and freezing temperatures, this Hebe shines out of the hedgerow.
11th January 2024 11th Jan 24

George

ace
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
584% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Mags ace
Lovely blooms!
January 11th, 2024  
Junan Heath ace
Beautiful!
January 11th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise