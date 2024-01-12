Previous
Heralds of spring. by gaf005
Heralds of spring.

These 'fair maids of February' are flowering early due to the mild weather but are in for a nasty cold spell in the next few days even here in the south of England.
12th January 2024 12th Jan 24

George

ace
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
Babs ace
Beautiful. Spring is just around the corner.
January 12th, 2024  
