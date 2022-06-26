Sign up
Photo 1437
Al-Si-Thi.
The Leeds and Liverpool canal at Wigan descends 200 feet through 21 locks over two miles.
Starting on lock 65 to 85. This is lock 72 were a few hours earlier the barge pictured got stuck and ended up being pumped out by the fire brigade.
26th June 2022
26th Jun 22
2
2
Lee
@gamelee
I live in a small town near Bolton in the UK. I started this project in January 2013 - 2022 is my 10th year here....
1437
photos
237
followers
83
following
393% complete
1430
1431
1432
1433
1434
1435
1436
1437
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
DMC-GX8
Taken
26th June 2022 4:55pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So lovely - a picture post-card image
June 29th, 2022
Pam
ace
Superb composition. A very interesting scene with the lock.
June 29th, 2022
