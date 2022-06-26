Previous
Al-Si-Thi. by gamelee
Photo 1437

Al-Si-Thi.

The Leeds and Liverpool canal at Wigan descends 200 feet through 21 locks over two miles.
Starting on lock 65 to 85. This is lock 72 were a few hours earlier the barge pictured got stuck and ended up being pumped out by the fire brigade.
Lee

Beryl Lloyd ace
So lovely - a picture post-card image
June 29th, 2022  
Pam ace
Superb composition. A very interesting scene with the lock.
June 29th, 2022  
