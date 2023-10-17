Previous
Pond Overlook 2 by gardencat
144 / 365

Pond Overlook 2

Another edit of the pond overlook photo. This one with a sort of watercolour twist.
17th October 2023 17th Oct 23

Joanne Diochon

Judith Johnson ace
It's beautiful. I love the misty framing effect
October 17th, 2023  
Shutterbug ace
The mist fits with this image. Looks like fog is moving in.
October 17th, 2023  
