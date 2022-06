Bridge Blackbird

You don't have to go too far to interact with nature. This was taken on a bridge that goes from one side of the park to another and also serves as a sort of shortcut from one area of the suburb to another. What doesn't show is that, just below this spot, there is a large area of reeds and grasses that seems to be a popular nesting spot for blackbirds. When crossing the bridge you often see the male blackbirds standing guard over the nesting area.