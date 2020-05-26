Oh my, it's big!

I have several peony plants started from seed that I have been watching develop over a few years, They come up every year but up till now have grown slowly and produced no flowers. This year one of them has come back looking more robust and bearing this one huge flower bud.( My hand is in there for a sense of scale.) I'm excited to see what this produces when it opens and also a bit nervous that it will be a disappointment after all the years of anticipation.

Come with me on the experience of discovery.