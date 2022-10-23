Previous
Claws of Velcro by gardencat
Photo 614

Claws of Velcro

I opened the back door and this guy leapt from the patio and ran right up the sheer brick wall, then turned back to look down at me. It's hard to imagine how his claws are holding up on the solid brick.
