Photo 614
Claws of Velcro
I opened the back door and this guy leapt from the patio and ran right up the sheer brick wall, then turned back to look down at me. It's hard to imagine how his claws are holding up on the solid brick.
23rd October 2022
23rd Oct 22
Joanne Diochon
ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
Photo Details
Tags
squirrel
brick
hold
