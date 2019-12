Happy New Year's Eve

Year's end is neither

an end nor or a beginning

but a going on

with all the wisdom

that experience

can instill in us.

...Hal Borland



Tonight is my husband's birthday! However he came down with a cold/cough. So, no celebration of New Years Eve or going out to dinner tonight. We are just going to spend a quiet evening at home, surrounded by Christmas lights, with Katniss and Sophie Belle and watch some movies. Cozy. Be safe and enjoy! See you on 365 next year! :)



Nice on black.