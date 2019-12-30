Sign up
Photo 1094
And the Love of One's Heart
Made with two hands
and the love of one's heart
handmade is extraordinary
and a true work of art.
...Amanda Evanson
An Apple Watch was on my Christmas list. I haven't quite figured out how to wear this one yet or if it will read my heart rate. :)
I also received a handmade Amazon gift card for 10,000 cents!
30th December 2019
30th Dec 19
CC Folk
ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
1094
photos
205
followers
98
following
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 8 Plus
Taken
26th December 2019 9:23pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
apple
,
watch
,
cookies
,
gingerbread
,
december
,
christmas-gift
