And the Love of One's Heart by gardenfolk
Photo 1094

And the Love of One's Heart

Made with two hands
and the love of one's heart
handmade is extraordinary
and a true work of art.
...Amanda Evanson

An Apple Watch was on my Christmas list. I haven't quite figured out how to wear this one yet or if it will read my heart rate. :)

I also received a handmade Amazon gift card for 10,000 cents!
30th December 2019 30th Dec 19

@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me.
