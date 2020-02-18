Previous
Beauty is Like a Sunset by gardenfolk
Beauty is Like a Sunset

Beauty is like a sunset.
It goes as soon as you
try to capture it.
The beauty you like
is precisely that which
escapes you.
...Issey Miyake

@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos.
