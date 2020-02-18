Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 1144
Beauty is Like a Sunset
Beauty is like a sunset.
It goes as soon as you
try to capture it.
The beauty you like
is precisely that which
escapes you.
...Issey Miyake
Nice on Black.
18th February 2020
CC Folk
ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
Photo Details
Views
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 8 Plus
Taken
4th February 2020 5:47pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sky
,
sunset
,
trees
,
branches
,
colorful
,
evening
,
silhouettes
365 Project
